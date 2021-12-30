2021 in review: Lady Whippets win another 4A softball state championship

As we get ready to close out 2021, BreezyNews.com is taking a look back at some of the top stories that impacted Kosciusko and Attala County throughout the year.

Today, we highlight the 2021 Kosciusko High School softball team winning the 4A State Championship.

After losing in game one of the championship series, the Whippets fought back to win 2 games in a row to capture the program’s 2nd championship in four seasons.

The championship game ended in dramatic fashion as Gracie Williams hit a walk single to left field that drove in the winning run.

Relive the moments and post-game interviews with the videos below.