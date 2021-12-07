2021 Kosciusko Christmas Parade award winners

Float Winners:
- Best Theme – Kosciusko Water & Light
- Best Religious – First Baptist Church
- Best Business – Michelle Nicholson State Farm
- Child Pleaser – Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center
- Sweepstakes Award – Redbud Insurance
Classic Car and Truck Winners:
- Best Truck: Shelby Kuhn
- Best Original: James Young
- Best Survivor: Joey Odem
- Best Custom: Jan Wathen
- Best in Show: Jimmy Blaine
The replay of the 2021 Kosciusko Christmas Parade can be viewed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.