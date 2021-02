Registration is now open for the 2021 Miss Natchez Trace Festival pageant.

This year’s event is set for Friday, April 9 at 6:30 pm at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center.

The pageant is open to girls in Attala County in grades 0-12.

Tickets for the public are $6.

Pageant entry forms can be found here.

The deadline to register for the pageant is Thursday, April 1

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.