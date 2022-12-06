2022 Kosciusko Christmas Parade award winners

Float Winners:

Best Theme – Girl Scouts of Ethel.

Best Religious – Pleasant Hill M.B. Church.

Best Business – Attala County Bank.

Child Pleaser – Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center .

Sweepstakes Award – Pleasant Hill M.B. Church.

Classic Car and Truck Winners

Best Truck: Hollis Cheek

Best Original: Jan Walthen

Best Survivor: Joey Odom

Best Custom: Jimmy Blaine

Best in Show: Jimmy Blaine

The replay of the 2022 Kosciusko Christmas Parade can be viewed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.