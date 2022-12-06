2022 Kosciusko Christmas Parade award winners

Float Winners:
- Best Theme –Girl Scouts of Ethel.
- Best Religious – Pleasant Hill M.B. Church.
- Best Business – Attala County Bank.
- Child Pleaser – Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center .
- Sweepstakes Award – Pleasant Hill M.B. Church.
Classic Car and Truck Winners
- Best Truck: Hollis Cheek
- Best Original: Jan Walthen
- Best Survivor: Joey Odom
- Best Custom: Jimmy Blaine
- Best in Show: Jimmy Blaine
The replay of the 2022 Kosciusko Christmas Parade can be viewed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.