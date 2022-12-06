HomeAttala2022 Kosciusko Christmas Parade award winners

2022 Kosciusko Christmas Parade award winners

Float Winners:

  • Best Theme –Girl Scouts of Ethel.
  • Best Religious – Pleasant Hill M.B. Church.
  • Best Business – Attala County Bank.
  • Child Pleaser – Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center .
  • Sweepstakes Award – Pleasant Hill M.B. Church.

Classic Car and Truck Winners

  • Best Truck: Hollis Cheek
  • Best Original: Jan Walthen
  • Best Survivor: Joey Odom
  • Best Custom: Jimmy Blaine
  • Best in Show: Jimmy Blaine

The replay of the 2022 Kosciusko Christmas Parade can be viewed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.

