The Kosciusko Whippets football team schedule for 2022 is set.

This year the team will have out of region games against Yazoo County, Winona, Lewisburg, Choctaw County, and Forest.

In Region 4-4A, the Whippets will host Choctaw Central and Leake Central and go on the road to take on West Lauderdale, NE Lauderdale, and Louisville.

The first game of the 2022 season will be Aug. 26 vs Yazoo County.

2022 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule

August 26 – Yazoo County (Home)
September 2 – Winona (Away)
September 9 – Lewisburg (Away)
September16 – Choctaw County (Home)
September 23 –  Forest (Away)
September 30 – Choctaw Central (Home)
October 7 – West Lauderdale (Away)
October 14 – Leake Central (Home)
October 21 – NE Lauderdale (Away)
October28 – Louisville (Away)

