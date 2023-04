A new Miss Natchez Trace Festival will be crowned this week.

This year’s pageant will be held Friday, April 21 at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center at 6:30 pm.

In addition to the pageant, dancers from The Dance Company will perform during the intermission.

Admission is $6.00. Children 4 and under get in free.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981