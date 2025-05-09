2025 Egg Bowl to be played on Black Friday

For the second straight year there will be no Thanksgiving Day football for the Magnolia State’s two biggest college football teams.

The annual game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will once again be played on Black Friday (November 28) rather than on Thanksgiving Day.

An excerpt from a Mississippi State press release reads:

The Egg Bowl game, moved from its original Saturday date for the second-straight year by ESPN to a national time slot, will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT inside Davis Wade Stadium.

The specific TV network that will air the game will be announced later.

The Battle for the Golden Egg has been played on Thanksgiving Day 23 times. Last season was the first time the game had been moved from Thanksgiving day since 2016.