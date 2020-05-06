22 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 8,424

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 217 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The total number of cases in the state is now at 8,424.
There were 22 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 159* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.
Another death was reported at long-term care facility, bringing the county’s total to 3.
The state has reported 374 deaths due to the virus.
Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:
- Total – 159
- African American – 83
- Caucasian – 59
- Other – 17
For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.
*159 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.