The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Ackerman Friday night to play the Choctaw County Chargers at their homecoming game. The Chargers draw first blood with three touchdowns. First quarter: 21-0, Choctaw County. In the second quarter, the Chargers continue their domination, and the halftime score is 34-0.

The second half was also all Chargers. Just before the end of the game, Kosciusko puts seven on the board, making the final score 48-7.

Kentaveus Washington was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

The Whippets have a bye next week. The next Whippets game, and broadcast, will be on October 4th, when the Whippets travel and play the Choctaw Central Warriors. The game will be broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.