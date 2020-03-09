Rural Health Recruitment Program Comes to CTC

The Mississippi Nurses Foundation Executive Director, Rosalyn Howard, recently presented the Rural Health Recruitment Program to high school students in Kosciusko, MS. The program teaches nursing career ladders and education/training incentive programs (scholarships) with a focus on encouraging nursing careers in rural areas.

Health Science II students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center were given the opportunity to ask questions about the profession of nursing and learn more about educational and workforce opportunities in their area.

The Mississippi Nurses Foundation exists to promote the professional image of nursing, support continuing education, fund nursing education, and facilitate the health and well-being of Mississippi citizens.

The program is funded by the Mississippi State Department of Health – Office of Rural Health.