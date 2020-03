EHS Beta Club Competes at State Convention

On March 1-3, 2020, twenty-six members of the Ethel High School Beta Club attended Beta Convention in Biloxi, MS. The following students competed in various competitions:

Mackenzie Bradberry – Photography Division I

Cyrus Rone – On-site Drawing

Maddie Odom and McKenna Graham – Division II Academics

Abbie Wilkinson, Kaylyn Barrett, Shelby Schuster, and Macee Sisson – Problem Solving

Maddie Odom, Chase Langford, McKenna Graham, and Gabbi Hunt – Quiz Bowl

Colbi Arnold, Hailey Jones, Bridges Pinkard, and Melissa Jones – Showcase on Service

Brent Bell and Artaysha Miller – Division I Art

Justin Hunt, Hunter Hutchison, Tyler Weaver, Cooper McDaniel, and Mason Bradberry-

Engineering

Chloe Cloninger and Chase Langford- Performing Arts

Maddie Odom placed third in Language Arts.