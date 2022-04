The 2nd annual Coffee with a Cop has been set for Friday, April 22.

Coffee with a Cop is a community outreach project from Kosciusko Chief of Police Chris Wray.

It gives members of the community a chance to sit down with police officers to express concerns, ask questions, or just chat face-to-face.

Coffee with a Cop will be held at Sip Beverages beginning at 8:00 am.