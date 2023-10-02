HomeAttala2nd annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo schedule

2nd annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo schedule

The second annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo is coming to Kosciusko this weekend.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7 on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

See the complete schedule below.

Friday, October 6

  • 5:00 pm: Gates Open
  • 6:30 pm: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30 pm: Rodeo begins

Saturday, October 7

  • 9:00 am – 1:00 pm: Cowboy Day at the Attala County Co-Op. Cooking over the campfire, western entertainment, food trucks, western vendors, and more.
  • 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open
  • 6:30 pm: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30 pm: Rodeo begins

