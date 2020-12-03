3 arrested in connection with Ethel Dollar General robbery

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail reports that three people have been charged in connection with the November 23 robbery of Dollar General in Ethel.

Chief Investigator Mark Hill charged Morris Morgan III, a 17-year old B/M from Lexington MS, Jakevion Greer, a 20-year old B/M from Grenada MS, and Yasin McGee, a 18 year old B/M from Lexington MS with armed robbery.

The three are currently being held without bond in Calhoun County on charges of Capital Murder in a separate incident.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan and the Calhoun City Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.