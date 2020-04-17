3 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 3,973

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 169 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

There were 3 new cases reported in Attala County. The total number of cases in the county is 31.

The state has reported 140 deaths due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 3,973.

The state also announced an outbreak at a long-term health care facility in Attala County, confirming BreezyNews’ earlier report.

Today’s update also broke down the cases by race.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 31

African American – 15

Caucasian – 10

Other – 2

Under investigation – 4

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.