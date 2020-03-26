3 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 485

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

That number includes three new cases in Attala County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to seven.

There were also two new cases reported in Leake County.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 485 out of 2,776 tests.

The state has set up more testing sites throughout the state, so experts say the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.