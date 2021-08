The MSDH is reporting an additional 3488 cases of Covid in Mississippi, and 36 deaths. Attala County is reporting 37 new cases, 37 in Leake, 122 new cases in Neshoba, and 17 cases in Winston County. Mississippi’s total count of Covid cases is now 368,549 with 7,685 deaths.

Testing is available at your local Department of Health as well as private clinics, in addition to drive-thru testing at Neshoba General. Pre-registration is required at most locations.