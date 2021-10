The Doyle Goss Jail and Bail at the Old Attala County Jail is returning this October.

This year’s event is set for Friday, Oct. 29.

Arrest warrants will be issued for some of Kosciusko and Attala County’s most wanted. They will then have to raise money to be bailed out.

All the money raised will go to Boswell Media’s “Cruisin’ for a Wish Campaign.”

Breck Riley will be there broadcasting live on Breezy 101 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm.