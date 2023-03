One person is in the hospital after a 4-wheeler overturned in the woods off Attala Road 2135 near McCool.

Attala Central Fire Department, McCool Volunteers, Attala County Deputies, and EMS were dispatched to the area at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend says one person was airlifted to the hospital for their injuries.