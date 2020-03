The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 42 news case of COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

That brings the total number of cases to 249.

There were no new cases reported in Attala or Leake Counties, but Montgomery County confirmed its first case of the virus.

The state has set up more testing sites throughout the state, so experts say the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.