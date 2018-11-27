5 die in wrecks on Mississippi highways over Thanksgiving

Five people have died in wrecks on Mississippi highways during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos says that on Saturday, 61-year-old George Henyard Jr. of Morgan City, Louisiana, got his foot stuck in the tire of all-terrain vehicle on which he was riding. Henyard was taken by helicopter to a Jackson hospital and later died.

Two Thursday crashes killed four people. Three people died in a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate 59 near Lumberton. Also Thursday, Brandi N. Bishop of Aliceville, Alabama, died on U.S. 45 Alternate near Prairie when her vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheel truck.

Poulos says troopers investigated 200 crashes between Wednesday and Sunday with 59 people injured. He says troopers issued more than 6,500 citations and made 98 DUI arrests. (AP)