5 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 4,716

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 204 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

There were 5 new cases reported in Attala County. The total number of cases in the county is 49.

The state has reported 183 deaths due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 4,716.

Today’s update also broke down the cases by race.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 49

African American – 23

Caucasian – 13

Other – 3

Under investigation – 10

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.