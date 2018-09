Kosciusko Main Street’s 5th annual Fall Festival is coming to downtown Kosciusko Saturday, October 27.

Stop by the historic downtown square for food, arts and crafts, a chili cook off and more.

The morning kicks off with at 9:30 with Frights and Bikes.

The Return to Redbud Springs reenactment will begin at 11:00 am.

Call the KAP office for more information at 662-289-2981.