6 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 5,434

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 281 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

There were 6 new cases reported in Attala County. The total number of cases in the county is 68.

There have now been cases reported in long term care facilities in the county.

The state has reported 209 deaths due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 5,434.

Today’s update also broke down the cases by race.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 68

African American – 39

Caucasian – 21

Other – 3

Under investigation – 5

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.