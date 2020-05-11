6 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 9,674

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 9,674.

There were 6 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 196* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

The state has reported 435 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 6,268.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 196

African American – 103

Caucasian – 72

Other – 21

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*196 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.