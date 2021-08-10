6,912 New Covid Cases Over 3 Day Period Including Our Area

The MSDH is reporting an additional 6,912 cases of Covid in Mississippi, and 28 deaths for the three-day period August 6 through August 8. Covid cases are on the increase in our region as well. Attala County is reporting 41 new cases, 45 in Leake, 180 new cases in Neshoba, and 44 cases in Winston County. Mississippi’s total count of Covid cases is now 365,061, with 7,649 deaths.

Testing is available at your local Department of Health as well as private clinics, in addition to drive-thru testing at Neshoba General. Pre-registration is required at most locations.