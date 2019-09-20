6th Annual Wings Over Winston Air Show returns Oct. 5

Wings Over Winston Airshow – October 5, 2019 at Louisville-Winston Airport. Free Event!

Aircraft of all kinds will take to the skies for “Wings Over Winston.” It’s part of a free air show full of aero-acrobatics.

The show started by dedicating veterans a few years ago and has continued to grow into one of the biggest shows in central Mississippi.

Some of the finest acts in the country will be in Winston County including the Immortal Red Baron. Greg Koontz is back with his Super Decathlon and, of course, The Alabama Boys will be with him.

Greg Koontz was one of the main performers in the airshow. He says flying is something he has always wanted to do.

“It started when my dad took me to an airshow in 1961. I was seven years old. One pilot was Bevo Howard. His plane is hanging in the Smithsonian. I talked to Bevo and he was just friendly. That kind of gave me the start,” says Koontz.

Koontz’s goal is to inspire kids the same way Howard inspired him.

“It starts out as a passion to show off what you can do and everything. When that settles down, you start to realize that you are entertaining people. A lot of those people you are entertaining are kids. Hopefully you are inspiring some you people like Bevo inspired me. That’s what I hope to do,” explains Koontz.

The Immortal Red Baron is back again. The Immortal Red Baron is a theatrical air show performance about the most famous fighter pilot in history. The Baron’s WWI Dogfight act is a classic recapture of aviation history.