The 70th Annual Choctaw Indian Fair Main Stage Entertainment has been announced.

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

6pm – Opening Ceremonies

7pm – Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant

Thursday, July 11, 2019

8:30pm – Brothers Osborne

Friday, July 12, 2019

8:30pm – Chris Janson

Saturday, July 13, 2019

8:30pm – Frank Foster

Pre-Sale tickets will be available mid June at the Pearl River Resort Welcome Center. Tickets can also be purchased at all Choctaw Indian Fair gates starting Wednesday, July 10.