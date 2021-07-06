71st Choctaw Indian Fair Schedule of Events

B-MO in the MO’rning – The tradition, heritage and pageantry of the 71st Annual Choctaw Indian Fair is set to return to Choctaw

July 14th thru the 17th with everything you’d expect to find and more. This year’s event features traditional social dances, the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant, the World Series of Stickball Tournament, food, fun, cultural presentations and live entertainment from the biggest names in Christian and Country music! For a complete listing of events, visit the fair website here.

Pricing for the fair is as follows:

Adult Season Pass $20 (ages 18 or older)

Adult Day Pass $18 (ages 18 or older)

Student Season Pass $10 (ages 6-17)

Student Day Pass $7 (ages 6 to 17)

MBCI Senior Citizens Pass FREE (ages 57 and older)

Ages (5 and under) FREE

Gates open at 10am to 1am (Wednesday & Thursday) 10am to 2am (Friday & Saturday)

Listen to win your wristband passes good for the entire length of the fair with B-MO in the MO’rning when you hear the “Fair Song of the Day”, featuring selected songs from this years entertainment line up.

Then join B-MO, Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben and reigning Choctaw Indian Princess Elisha throughout opening day of the fair as Kicks 96 will be on the air all day for the 71st Annual Choctaw Indian Fair!