UPDATE: 80 Additional Employees to Help Central Electric

Date: February 21, 2021
Update: 5:30 P.M.
Central Electric Restoration Efforts Continue
Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained power outages throughout its
seven county service area. Progress continues in restoration efforts from the winter
storm.
As of Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has over 80 additional
employees from electric cooperatives in Mississippi, Alabama, and Arkansas assisting
our crews to restore power to 4,743 members without electric service. Linemen and
right-of-way crews are working persistently to restore power as quickly and safely as
possible.
The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:
* Kemper County – 75
* Leake County – 88
* Attala County – 22
* Neshoba County – 3,803
* Newton County – 700
* Rankin County – 2
* Scott County – 53
To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or
call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:
1) Name and address of electric account
2) Phone number to reach you if needed
3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not
As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your
patience as we continue working through this restoration process.
Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area
in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and
Scott counties.
