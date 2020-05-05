9 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 8,207

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 330 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 8,207.

There were 9 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 137* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

The state has reported 342 deaths due to the virus.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 137

African American – 79

Caucasian – 36

Other – 22

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*137 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.