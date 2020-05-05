9 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 8,207

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 330 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.
The total number of cases in the state is now at 8,207.
There were 9 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 137* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.
The state has reported 342 deaths due to the virus.
Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:
- Total – 137
- African American – 79
- Caucasian – 36
- Other – 22
For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.
*137 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.