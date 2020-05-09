9 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 9,378

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 288 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 9,378.

There were 9 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 191* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

Saturday’s report also revealed that Attala County led the state in cases per capita during the first week of May.

The state has reported 421 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 4,421.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 191

African American – 102

Caucasian – 78

Other – 18

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*191 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.