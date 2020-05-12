9 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 9,908

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 234 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 9,908.

There were 6 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 205* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

One more death was reported in Attala County, bring the total to 5.

The state has reported 457 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 6,268.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 205

African American – 114

Caucasian – 75

Other – 16

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*205 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.