The third-grade students at Greenlee Elementary arrived at school Tuesday morning to a sweet surprise. The Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko had drawn pictures and written inspiring messages along the sidewalk with chalk, to encourage the students taking the third Grade MAAP ELA state test. The students were excited to see that not only their teachers and the school, but the entire community, were cheering them on and believed in them. Greenlee is very appreciative of the JA’s act of kindness.