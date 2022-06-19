HomeLocalA Break From The Heat Stress Today But A Hot Week Awaits

A Break From The Heat Stress Today But A Hot Week Awaits

by

Mississippi will have a chance to enjoy more comfortable conditions today thanks to a cold front that’s pushed into the state.  The drier air will help to ease the heat stress that we’ve been dealing with for the past week.  Temperatures will still reach the lower 90s today but we won’t have to contend with high humidity that would make it feel hotter.  The National Weather Service says Mississippi will be facing a different type of heat stress in the coming week– a dry heat in which actual temperatures will likely climb into the triple digits.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Adding to the Heat – Multiple Woods Fires in Attala

MS Senator’s 2022 Police Week tribute honors fallen Mississippi officers

**POSTPONED** South State Championship Series Games

Happening today: Kosciusko softball hosts West Lauderdale

Third Shooting in One Week in Central MS – Officers Ask Public for Assistance

Woods Fire in McCool Area Today