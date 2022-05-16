HomeAttalaA Busy Day for Attala Firefighters

A Busy Day for Attala Firefighters

by

1:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to HWY 35 South near the Leake County line when they received reports of several cows in the roadway.

3:51 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire on Attala Road 5210 near Carson Ridge Baptist Church in the Ethel area.

6:55 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3057/Old Vaiden Road for reports of vandalism.

8:02 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called again to HWY 35 South near the Leake County line for cows in the roadway.

10:08 a.m. – Attala County fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called back to Attala Road 5210 in the Ethel area. The fire that was put out earlier had started up again.

10:51 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called to a residence on Attala Road 4126 in the Sallis area for smoke coming from a heating unit in the home.

4:11 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to reports that the fire on Attala Road 5210 had started burning again. MS Forestry Commission was called in to assist.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Vehicle Crashes on Williamsville Road in Attala

On The Look Out in Attala County

Attala Men’s Night set for May 19

Assault, Shoplifting, and Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Early Morning House Fire in Attala

DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake