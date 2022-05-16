A Busy Day for Attala Firefighters

1:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to HWY 35 South near the Leake County line when they received reports of several cows in the roadway.

3:51 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire on Attala Road 5210 near Carson Ridge Baptist Church in the Ethel area.

6:55 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3057/Old Vaiden Road for reports of vandalism.

8:02 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called again to HWY 35 South near the Leake County line for cows in the roadway.

10:08 a.m. – Attala County fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called back to Attala Road 5210 in the Ethel area. The fire that was put out earlier had started up again.

10:51 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called to a residence on Attala Road 4126 in the Sallis area for smoke coming from a heating unit in the home.

4:11 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department responded to reports that the fire on Attala Road 5210 had started burning again. MS Forestry Commission was called in to assist.