A Crash and Several Disturbances Reported in Attala

Friday, November 4, 2022

11:40 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of McDonalds for a minor two-vehicle accident.

11:58 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to Hwy 12 East near Mitchell Metal regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

12:46 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call complaining of a woman causing a disturbance near the entrance of Cannonade Apartments.

1:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on West Adams St.

2:06 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Glendale Apartments when they received a call about a disturbance in progress there.

2:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to Cannonade Apartments when someone reported that the female that caused a disturbance earlier in the day was back causing problems and may have a weapon.

2:46 p.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to the same residence on Hwy 12 East near Mitchell Metal when a caller reported another disturbance in progress.

3:47 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, EMS, and Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a crash Attala Rd 4167 where a vehicle struck a tree. The driver was transported to the hospital for their injuries.