Tuesday, October 11, 2022

4:37 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call requesting that someone be removed from a residence on Attala Rd 3217.

7:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West Adams St near Peachtree St when a caller reported vehicle vandalism.

3:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 in front of Sonic. No injuries were reported.