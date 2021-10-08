A Discovery About Two Downtown Buildings

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–If you’ve been following the more than ten-year story about the restoration of the old Stand Theater in Kosciusko, then you know when a storm hit in early September the Strand and the Star Herald Building next to it took some damage.

Now the city of Kosciusko is finding out something about the structures that will have to be corrected..

“The debris that rolled down the roof actually hit that brick wall that was at the front and it actually dislodged a few of those bricks and it’s loose,” said Mayor Tim Kyle on The Breckfast Show.

He said the people working on the building don’t believe there’s any structural damage to the buildings, but the Star-Herald moved out of their office temporarily as a precaution.

“The way that a lot of those old buildings were built, we did find out that the brick walls on that building, actually is just a free-standing wall.”

Kyle said that engineers are finding a way to attach the brick facades.

The city Board of Alderman Tuesday night, approved payment for emergency repairs on the roof of the Strand, which took damage during the storm.