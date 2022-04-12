A Friday Easter Egg Hunt for all, followed by the Passion Play

HomeAttalaA Friday Easter Egg Hunt for all, followed by the Passion Play

First Baptist Church of Kosciusko invites everyone to their Easter Egg Hunt happening this Friday April 15th from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be egg hunts for all ages so all children will have a chance to find eggs!

Fun activities are planned along with the egg hunts such as face painting and inflatable jumpers. Refreshments will also be provided.

The Easter story will be told to children, and at the end of the evening everyone can walk as a group to First United Methodist Church to enjoy the Passion Play.

