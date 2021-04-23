A Groundbreaking Day at Holmes Community College

Holmes Community College in Goodman had a very special day today as there were multiple ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremonies.

The day started with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Lineman School. A USDA Grant is being used to fund the lineman school construction. Multiple partnering companies and former students showed up for the special day.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker spoke at the ribbon cutting of the newly remodeled McMorrough Library. They are receiving funding through a National Endowment for the Humanities Matching Grant. Monetary donations for the library fund are always being accepted and are greatly appreciated.

Senator Wicker says, “I think this is going to attract more students, enhance job creation, and economic activity.”

HCC also decided to build a new pavilion near Yazoo Hall and it has quickly become a popular spot on campus for students to come and enjoy.

The Athletic Training Complex will also be getting a facelift and remolded on the inside.

To learn more about the continuing improvements and how you can contribute visit the Holmes Community College website.