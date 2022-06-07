A Hit & Run, a Stuck Truck, and Unruly People for Attala Monday

Monday, June 6th, 2022

4:07 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 43 South near Attala Road 1026. One vehicle was reported to have left the scene of the accident. No serious injuries were reported.

5:28 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were dispatched to HWY 19 North near Biggers Farm when they received calls about a log truck that got stuck there. Callers stated that the truck was blocking both lanes of traffic.

5:35 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to City Hall in Ethel for a disturbance in progress there.