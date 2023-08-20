A Hot Summer is About to Get Hotter

The hottest temperatures of the summer– and in some parts of Mississippi, the hottest temperatures ever– are in the forecast in the coming week. The National Weather Service says there’s a “very real possibility” of all-time record highs at several sites Wednesday and Thursday. That includes Jackson, where the weather records go back to 1896. The highest temperature on record in the capital city is 107 which has been reached four times, most recently in 2000. NWS is forecasting a high of 108 in Jackson this week.

It could be almost as hot in the local area. Kosciusko and Philadelphia are forecast to reach 101 on Tuesday and between 100 and 105 later in the week. In Durant, the high is expected to climb from 100 today and Monday to 102 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday. Carthage is forecast to reach 100 today and Monday before hitting 101 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday. And that’s not even factoring in the heat index which could climb to 115 by the middle of the week.

The drought is helping to drive up the temperatures. The same high pressure system responsible for the heat is also helping to protect Mississippi from tropical weather in the Gulf. But it’s beginning to look like it may take a tropical system to break the drought.