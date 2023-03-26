A list of Attala County/Kosciusko locations accepting tornado relief donations

HomeAttalaA list of Attala County/Kosciusko locations accepting tornado relief donations

This is a list of Kosciusko/Attala County businesses, churches, and organizations accepting donations to be delivered to those affected by the deadly March 24 tornadoes:

  • Michelle Nicholson State Farm – Accepting donations Monday, March 27. Items can be dropped off at the office during business hours.
  • Williamsville Baptist Church – Accepting donations Monday, March 27 – Wednesday, March 29. Items can be placed in or near the Disaster Relief Trailer parked next to the church.
  • Crestview Church – Accepting donations Tuesday, March 28. The church will be open from 7:00 am – noon for donations.
  • Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary – Accepting donations Thursday, March 30 – Friday, March 31. Items can be dropped off at the Attala County Coliseum from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm.

If you know of any other group or organization accepting donations, post in the comments below or send a message to the Breezy 101 Facebook Page.

Suggested donation items:

  • Bottled water
  • Non-perishable food
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Personal care products (toothpaste, wipes, deodorant, etc)
  • Baby supplies (diapers, formula, etc)
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries

