HomeAttalaA Little Horseplay Tuesday in Attala

A Little Horseplay Tuesday in Attala

by

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

12:45 a.m. –Kosciusko Police were called to a disturbance involving a weapon at a residence on East Adams St.

2:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police removed a trespasser from Kangaroo on Hwy 12.

3:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting items stolen from a vehicle at a residence on Weatherly St.

6:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police along with Animal Control responded to reports of a large brown horse on By-Way Rd. The animal was spotted moments later on Burdine Rd.

7:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to calls about the same who was spotted running down the Hwy 14/43 Bypass near Hwy 43.

7:30 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call reporting a cow out in the roadway on Hwy 14 West near Attala Road 4007.

9:32 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to another call about the horse out in the roadway on Hwy 43 South near the Hwy 14/43 Bypass intersection.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Labor Day Disturbances in Attala

An Accident and a Disturbance in Attala News

Two Attala County natives named to MS State depth chart for Memphis opener

Disturbance with Weapons Involved in Attala

Attala County Library to offer free computer class

Multiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake