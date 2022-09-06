A Little Horseplay Tuesday in Attala

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

12:45 a.m. –Kosciusko Police were called to a disturbance involving a weapon at a residence on East Adams St.

2:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police removed a trespasser from Kangaroo on Hwy 12.

3:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting items stolen from a vehicle at a residence on Weatherly St.

6:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police along with Animal Control responded to reports of a large brown horse on By-Way Rd. The animal was spotted moments later on Burdine Rd.

7:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to calls about the same who was spotted running down the Hwy 14/43 Bypass near Hwy 43.

7:30 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call reporting a cow out in the roadway on Hwy 14 West near Attala Road 4007.

9:32 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to another call about the horse out in the roadway on Hwy 43 South near the Hwy 14/43 Bypass intersection.