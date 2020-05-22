A Memorable Graduation- PHOTOS

Today, nearly 200 High School Seniors in Attala County were supposed to have a traditional graduation service. When COVID-19 hit our state and our seniors realized they may not get to have a traditional graduation, many were sad, confused, and very disappointed their senior year was ending so abruptly. Then the school districts, churches, parents, and local businesses went to work to ensure the class of 2020 would get their due. Many churches had drive in Baccalaureate services, local business hung signs out, parents bought yard signs, and the school districts went the extra mile in many ways for their graduates. The Class of 2020 will never be forgotten. They will be remembered in so many non-traditional ways. Congratulations Class of 2020 from all of us at Boswell Media. We are proud of you!