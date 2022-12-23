A Message from TVA and Central Electric

TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY
Public Power Team Working to Keep Consumers Warm
Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and
CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm.
Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and help
ensure continued reliable power for the area – by taking a few simple actions:
• Turning thermostats down just a degree or two makes a big difference. For every degree
below 68 degrees, the savings could be as much as three percent of your future power
bills. CENTRAL EPA is taking its own advice and has lowered the thermostats in its own
facilities.
• Delay using large appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and electric dryers
during peak demand periods – typically between 6 and 9 o’clock in the evening and
morning hours.
• If the weather is sunny, open your window coverings on the sunny side of the house to let
nature’s heat help keep you comfortable. Keep the window coverings closed on shaded
sides to help add insulation to keep the heat indoors.
During temperature extremes, don’t forget to check on relatives, friends and neighbors to
ensure their safety. Pets and livestock will also need a helping hand to remain safe.
For any questions, please contact your local Central Electric Power Association office.
• Carthage – 601-267-5671
• Philadelphia – 601-656-2601
• Rankin – 601-829-1201
• Sebastopol – 601-625-7422
(Distributed: December 23, 2022
