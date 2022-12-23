A Message from TVA and Central Electric

TVA and CENTRAL ELECTRIC POWER ASSOCIATION MEDIA ADVISORY

Public Power Team Working to Keep Consumers Warm

Cold temperatures across the area are placing additional demands on the power system, and

CENTRAL EPA team members are working hard to ensure you remain safe and warm.

Until the temperature moderates, residents can help reduce their future power bills – and help

ensure continued reliable power for the area – by taking a few simple actions:

• Turning thermostats down just a degree or two makes a big difference. For every degree

below 68 degrees, the savings could be as much as three percent of your future power

bills. CENTRAL EPA is taking its own advice and has lowered the thermostats in its own

facilities.

• Delay using large appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and electric dryers

during peak demand periods – typically between 6 and 9 o’clock in the evening and

morning hours.

• If the weather is sunny, open your window coverings on the sunny side of the house to let

nature’s heat help keep you comfortable. Keep the window coverings closed on shaded

sides to help add insulation to keep the heat indoors.

During temperature extremes, don’t forget to check on relatives, friends and neighbors to

ensure their safety. Pets and livestock will also need a helping hand to remain safe.

For any questions, please contact your local Central Electric Power Association office.

• Carthage – 601-267-5671

• Philadelphia – 601-656-2601

• Rankin – 601-829-1201

• Sebastopol – 601-625-7422

(Distributed: December 23, 2022