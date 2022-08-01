HomeAttalaA Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County

A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County

At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street.  Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit.  After a short area search, a person of interest was detained.

At 1:00am, officers responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a deer at the intersection of Hwy 12 and Attala Road 4101.  MHP also responded.

A BOLO was issued out of Winston County for a suspect wanted for murder.  The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, extreme caution advised.  The suspect is identified as a black male, Darius Devonte Johnson, 6’2′, 265 lbs., date of birth 7-2-92.  If contact is made, contact Winston County Dispatch.

At 10:12am, a two-car MVA was reported at the intersection of Hwy 12 & N. Jackson St.  No injuries were reported.

 

 

 

