A Stolen Firearm and Child Endangerment Arrests in Attala and Leake

KACY J BELL, 24, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $500, $500.

CODY R BURNS, 28, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,400, $0.

MARCIE EDWARDS, 37, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, ACSO. Bond N/A.

HEATHER D GOSS, 34, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

MALIK D GRIFFIN, 25, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Improper Lane Usage, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $,1,000, $500.

KENNETH B MARTIN, 57, of Lena, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $10,000, $5,000, $1,000.

CLARENCE MCGOWAN, 48, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

RODRIQUEZ RIMMER, 19, of Kosciusko, Possession / Sale / Transfer of a Stolen Firearm, CPD. Bond N/A.

CASSIE D THOMAS, 20, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, DUI – Child Endangerment, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $2,000.

JIMMY YOUNG, 40, of Carthage, Felony Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.