A Stolen Firearm, DUIs, and Drug Arrests in Attala & Leake

BILLY ASHFORD, 68, of Ethel, Warrant, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

ROBERT D BELL, 50, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ERIN D BURNSIDE, 37, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, WGPD. Bond $0.

SHELTON CHAPMAN, 23, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

JOSEPH M COMANS, 27, of Carthage, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Other County, CPD. Bond $100,000, $239.25, N/A.

JADA COMBY, 20, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $239.25, $399.25.

JONATHON H DEVINE, 33, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, $500.

MARCIE EDWARDS, 34, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,100.

LAMICHAEL B ELLIS, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $500.

DANIEELE N FORREST, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, LCSO. Bond $7,000, $3,000, $500, $500, $500, $100, $250, $250.

KIMBERLY L HART, 39, of Carthage, Speeding, No License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $228, $628, $418.

ERICA L HAYNES, 31, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No License, No Tag, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.